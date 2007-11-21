Iraq raises oil exports to 2m bpd after reopening Kirkuk pipeline

MANAMA (Thomson Financial) -- Iraq has boosted its oil exports to almost 2m barrels a day (bpd) after reopening a pipeline to Turkey and hopes to sharply raise output in 2008, a senior oil official said.

Falah Alamri, director general of Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization, told an international security forum that exports were now about 1.8 to 1.9m bpd, boosted by the 300,000 bpd now going from the northern Kirkuk region to the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.Alamri said that security had also improved on the southern pipeline which runs through the port of Basra but gave no details.The northern pipeline reopened in August having been largely paralyzed by attacks and the decrepit state of Iraq’s oil infrastructure since the U.S.-led invasion of 2003.“So far Kirkuk has managed to export all of the oil that it has produced,” Falah told the conference.He said that Iraq was now producing about 2.5m bpd of oil and was planning to increase production to 3m by the end of 2008. He said production could be increased to 6m bpd within six years.But he said that the country still needs international help to prevent attacks on pipelines, production facilities and other infrastructure over the next four years.