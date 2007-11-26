Ahmadinejad, King Abdullah discuss Mideast

TEHRAN (Press TV) -- Iranian President, Mahmud Ahmadinejad, and King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia discussed Sunday the recent developments in the Middle East.

In a telephone conversation, the two leaders focused on the latest regional and international issues, especially Palestine.Ahmadinejad insisted that the Zionist regime has been slaughtering Palestinian women and children over the past 60 years; he maintained that the Israelis will continue to impose cruelty and oppression on the Palestinian nation.The President said that since the U.S. is an accomplice and protector of Israel, its claim to be the savior of the Middle East and the host of upcoming peace conferences is not acceptable.President Ahmadinejad also expressed his concern and regret of Saudi Arabia's registration to participate in the U.S.-sponsored peace conference in Annapolis.He underlined that the Arab League states should be cautious of Israel's plots and should never submit to them.The Saudi King, for his part, stressed that Riyadh has never officially recognized Israel and will always strive to defend Palestinians' rights.