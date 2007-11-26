U.S. marines join fight to get aid to Muslim Bangladesh

BARISAL AIRPORT, Bangladesh (AFP) -- Two U.S. helicopters touched down at a disused airport in Bangladesh Monday, throwing up clouds of dust and shattering the early morning calm as the marines join a huge, military-led aid effort.

Twenty U.S. helicopters have been deployed to deliver humanitarian aid to isolated areas hit when cyclone Sidr pounded the southern coast on November 15, killing more than 3,400 people.Another 1,700 are still missing and hundreds of thousands homeless and facing an uncertain future.""I am very happy to be here helping these people on the ground who clearly need it,"" said Captain Adam Potter, a 28-year-old U.S. Marine from San Diego who has been flying reconnaissance over the devastated region for the last three days.Senior U.S. officers have been at pains to stress their involvement is at the invitation of the military in the Muslim country of 144 million people, where opposition to the U.S.-led war in Iraq is strong.That may well explain why U.S. officials have repeatedly played down American military involvement, providing few details and appearing reluctant to publicize the operation.""We will try and get relief to the places that the non-government organizations have not been able to reach,"" Potter told AFP from the airport, 160 kilometers (100 miles) south of Dhaka.Although most roads and waterways have been cleared since the killer cyclone struck, some remote islands in the Bay of Bengal have seen minimal relief.Potter's ship has water purification plants that have been busy producing millions of liters of much-needed fresh water. The US is also assisting the Bangladesh military by transporting relief materials that have been flooding into the Bangladeshi capital from all over the world.The Bangladesh military's relief operation has already won praise from the United Nations.""I have nothing but respect for the Bangladeshi military operation here,"" Lieutenant Colonel Frank Donovan shouted above the deafening noise of the landing CH53E helicopters.""Their operation is well planned and coordinated and we are just trying to assist,"" the marine said, as a Bangladeshi C130 aircraft touched down and personnel began unloading supplies from Dhaka.The Bangladeshi military has been shipping around 100 metric tons of aid per day, moving everything from rice and clothes to massive generators.""We have set up a control centre here at this airport to facilitate the distribution,"" said a senior Bangladeshi military official who asked not to be named as he did not have official permission to talk to the press.""We are the coordination point here and we get information from the ground and direct the helicopters to where the relief is most needed,"" he said.Captain Potter and his shipmates had just finished a military exercise with South Korea when the cyclone battered disaster-prone southern Bangladesh.""It's good to see our guys do some real ops (operations) that help people,"" Potter told AFP.The marines, who will be joined by at least one more American naval ship in a few days, do not know how long the operation will continue.""We will be here as long as we are needed and as long as we are invited,"" said Potter.