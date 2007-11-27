Zimbabwe’s new envoy submits credentials

TEHRAN (IRNA)-- Zimbabwean new Ambassador to Iran Nicholas D. Kiti Kiti on Tuesday submitted his credential to Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki.

Mottaki told the ambassador that Iran and Zimbabwe have friendly relations, calling for expansion of mutual ties.""We encourage Iranian companies to invest in Zimbabwe, but Harare government should prepare grounds for foreign investment and remove obstacles in this respect,"" the minister said.Pointing to the status of Africa in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he noted that Iranians have an understanding of the African people and the Zimbabwean history, their sufferings and aspirations of their revolutionary leaders to get rid of colonialism.The new ambassador, for his part, expressed pleasure with his mission to Iran, describing bilateral ties as friendly and brotherly.He expressed hope that given his country's serious determination to expand relations and cooperation with Iran, the profound friendship will develop.Iran and Zimbabwe can have good cooperation in political and economic fields, he said, adding that his country is interested in Iranian investments.