Death toll at Ukraine mine reaches 100

KIEV (AP) -- Eleven miners who were missing after an explosion in a coal mine were declared dead Monday, bringing the death toll to 100 in Ukraine's worst mining disaster since the demise of the Soviet Union.

Fires have continued to burn hundreds of feet underground in the Zasyadko mine in eastern Ukraine, blocking efforts to find the last miners. Experts say preliminary information shows the Nov. 18 explosion was caused by defective electrical equipment.""Experts came to a conclusion that no one could survive inside the mine under such temperatures,"" said Maryna Nikitina, a spokeswoman for the Industry Safety Authority.Zasyadko, one of the country's biggest and best-known mines, has been the site of repeated accidents in the past decade. More than three-quarters of the country's roughly 200 coal mines — which are an important element to Ukraine's economy — are classified as dangerous because of high levels of methane that accumulates at deep depths.Ukraine's mines typically run more than 3,300 feet deep — often twice as far underground as most European coal beds.Since the end of the Soviet Union in 1991, more than 4,700 miners have been killed in Ukraine. On Sunday, two more miners died in an accident at a mine in the Luhansk region after a section of it collapsed, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.