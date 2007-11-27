T-Mobile ends sponsorship over drugs scandals

BERLIN (AFP) -- T-Mobile, the mobile phone division of German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom, said yesterday it was ending its sponsorship of a major cycling team after a succession of doping scandals.

""We have decided to take this step to distance ourselves and the T-Mobile brand from the latest doping revelations in sport and especially in cycling,"" T-Mobile boss Hamid Akhavan said in a statement.""We have worked hard with the current team management to create a cleaner sport of cycling. We have now decided to put our money to other uses,"" Akhavan said.The T-Mobile team, formerly known as Deutsche Telekom, is one of the leading names of the sport but has been rocked in recent years by allegations that its cyclists used drugs.The team sacked its highest profile rider, the 1997 Tour de France winner Jan Ullrich, in July 2006 amid allegations he was involved in a Spanish doping network.A former Telekom team physio, Jef d'Hont, has alleged that he injected Ullrich with the banned blood booster erythropoietin (EPO).His allegations led to doping confessions from former Telekom riders Erik Zabel and 1996 Tour winner Bjarne Riis of Denmark. Ullrich has retired from cycling but continues to protest his innocence.More recently, T-Mobile also sacked German rider Patrik Sinkewitz in July this year after abnormal levels of testosterone were found in his blood. Sinkewitz was given a one-year ban this month and has admitted using drugs.T-Mobile had said in August it would continue to sponsor the team bearing its name until 2010 to give the ""consistency and stability the sport greatly needs"", but has now decided to end its 16-year association with professional cycling with immediate effect.