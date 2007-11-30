Laos’s vice president: Use of nuclear energy among Iran's rights

KUALA LUMPUR (IRNA) -- Laotian Vice President Bounnhang Vorachth said on Wednesday that making use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes is among Iran's legitimate rights.

He made the remark in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Laos Mohsen Pakayeen on Wednesday.Every country should be allowed to take advantage of peaceful nuclear energy, Bounnhang Vorachth said.Due to depletion of oil reserves as well as sharp increase in oil prices, the developing countries have no alternative but to make use of nuclear energy.Lauding positive developments in Iran and the significant achievements it has made in the nuclear field, he underlined that Laos calls for expansion of all-out cooperation with Tehran.Referring to high capabilities of Iran and Laos for expansion of mutual cooperation, he said this can be done through exchange of delegations.The Iranian ambassador, for his part, said expansion of cooperation with Asian countries is Iran's top priority.Promotion of cooperation with Asian countries such as ASEAN member states would lead to increase in volume of trade exchange between the parties, Pakayeen said.Pointing to Iran's transparent cooperation with IAEA which resulted in release of a positive report by its Director General Mohamed ElBaradei, he said the report indicated that Iran has not deviated from rules and regulations of IAEA and there is no excuse to keep the country's nuclear dossier in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).Pakayeen also conveyed the warm greetings of Iran's Vice President Parviz Davudi to his Laotian counterpart and invited him to pay an official visit to Iran.