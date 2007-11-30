AP photojournalist to show “Tired of War”

TEHRAN -- Associated Press photojournalist Ben Curtis plans to exhibit his works in a show entitled “Tired of War” at the Iranian Artists Forum on December 2.

“Tired of War” will display Curtis’ works depicting wars that happened in Somali, Liberia, and Lebanon over the past few years.The exhibition will run until December 6.Curtis is the Middle East photographer and photo editor for AP, based in Cairo.He was one of the winners of the World Press Photo of the Year Award in 2006 for his coverage of street violence surrounding the presidential election in Togo.He is currently in Tehran to judge works competing in the Sureh Press Photo Contest