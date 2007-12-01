Iran, Pakistan agree to increase economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD (IRNA) -- Iran wants to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan to $1 billion, a senior Iranian diplomat said on Saturday.

Ahmad Fassihi, commercial attache, met the President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Nasir Khan, saying that enhanced trade ties will help further promote relations in other fields.He said Iran wishes to increase bilateral trade up to the US$ 1 billion, which currently stands at $650 million, an ICCI statement said.The present level of trade is not up to the potential the two countries have, he said, adding that Iran gives priority to importing Pakistani goods.To achieve the set target of bilateral trade, Nasir Khan suggested that Pakistan and Iran should encourage border trade by establishing customs ports at borders.The ICCI president appreciated the role of the commercial section of Iran Consulate particularly in terms of facilitating the business community of Pakistan.The commercial attache informed that his office signed 16 memorandums of understanding with chambers and trade delegations in short time and also arranged meeting with 1,800 members in few months for the enhancement of bilateral trade.He added that their office is sending minimum three members daily to Iran for the enhancement of bilateral trade.Fassihi also invited the ICCI head to send a business delegation to Iran for the reinforcement of bilateral trade because both countries have good relations.Nasir Khan welcomed the proposal and said that above 20 ICCI members will visit Iran this month.Both countries are good neighbors, enjoying deep culture and religious relations.He said that Pakistan and Iran should make a joint study on their bilateral trade relations and shares in global trade.He stressed that neighboring countries should identify potential fields of import and export, giving it wide publicity.First Secretary Head of Economy Mohsen Pakparvar was also present in the meeting.