Japan's economy gets mixed report card

TOKYO (AP) -- Japan's economy got a mixed report card for October on Friday, with the government saying core consumer prices had risen for the first time in ten months — a positive sign — but that housing starts posted a double-digit drop.

Household spending, meanwhile, rose for the third straight month, but less than expected, and the jobless rate held steady at 4.0 percent.The numbers come amid concerns that slower growth in the United States, a key export market, the yen's recent appreciation and higher oil prices could crimp Japan's economy.""Fears about a U.S. economic slowdown have been growing,"" Economy Minister Hiroko Ota told reporters. The government will need to monitor ""how such fears will affect consumer spending in the U.S. and the Japanese economy.""Analysts said the figures, while mixed, show that the world's No. 2 economy remains on the growth track, but that smaller companies may be feeling some pressure.""The data on the whole still support the view that the economy is recovering modestly, but they also show that some areas are still lagging,"" said Taro Saito, senior economist, NLI Research Institute. ""Small-to-medium sized business are finding it difficult to generate a profit, and that's putting a limit on the room for improvement.""The news about a 0.1 percent rise in core consumer price index in October was welcome as it was the first year-on-year increase since last December.But the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said the gain was largely due to higher energy prices. Excluding food and energy, the CPI was down 0.3 percent in October, the ministry said, the same as in September.Analysts said the latest figures don't show that Japan has fully emerged from deflation, a state when a continual decline in prices can erode corporate profits, paychecks and overall economic growth.""The data are a reflection of rising material prices across the globe, with the domestic economy showing little sign of inflation,"" said Atsushi Nakajima, chief economist at Mizuho Research Institute.Surging oil prices could harm consumer spending as well as business investment here, economists warned.Finance Minister Fukushiro Nukaga told reporters he planned to keep a close watch on both the impact of oil prices on overall price conditions and job conditions.In other data released Friday, Japan's overall household spending rose an inflation-adjusted 0.6 percent in October from a year earlier, according to the ministry. It was the third straight month of increases but smaller than the 0.7 percent gain expected by economists.Later Friday, the Land Ministry said housing starts fell 35 percent in October from a year earlier to 76,920 units, though from September, the figure rose 22.1 percent, the first increase since June.The data, which were largely in line with market expectations, suggest a change to the building standards law passed hastily in June in the wake of a scandal over faked earthquake-resistance data for hundreds of buildings is still making it hard for home builders to obtain permits.