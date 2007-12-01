“Image of Art” raising funds for charity

TEHRAN -- Iranian photographer Bahram Gohari has had a number of his works published in a book named “Image of Art” to raise funds for various charitable causes including children suffering from cancer.

“Image of Art”, which has been released by Barg-e Zarrin Publications, contains 28 photographic portraits of Iranian movie stars, cineastes, literati and artists.The book opens with an introduction by painter and graphic designer Aidin Aghdashlu describing Gohari’s photographic technique as follows:“His works vary from the usual types of poses artists make for professional photography houses and range from the casual stance of a person against a simple backdrop to the dramatic air of a movie star.”He discovers, accompanies, becomes familiar and persistently pursues his art to reach an image, to arrive at a photo…”Gohari has been engaged in his photographic career since 1997 and his works have been displayed in many of Tehran’s galleries’ seasonal shows