Algae may provide source of energy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- The 16 big flasks of bubbling bright green liquids in Roger Ruan's lab at the University of Minnesota are part of a new boom in renewable energy research.

Driven by renewed investment as oil prices push $100 a barrel, Ruan and scores of scientists around the world are racing to turn algae into a commercially viable energy source.Some varieties of algae are as much as 50 percent oil, and that oil can be converted into biodiesel or jet fuel. The biggest challenge is slashing the cost of production, which, by one Defense Department estimate, is running more than $20 a gallon.""If you can get algae oils down below $2 a gallon, then you'll be where you need to be. And there's a lot of people who think you can,"" said Jennifer Holmgren, director of the renewable fuels unit of UOP LLC, an energy subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc.Researchers are trying to figure out how to grow enough of the right strains of algae and how to extract the oil most efficiently. Over the last two years, they've enjoyed an upsurge in funding from governments, the Pentagon, big oil companies, utilities and venture capital firms.The federal government halted its main algae research program nearly a decade ago, but technology has advanced and oil prices have climbed since then, and an Energy Department lab announced in late October that it was partnering with Chevron Corp., the second-largest U.S. oil company, in the hunt for better strains of algae.