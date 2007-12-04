NMI to host 9th annual archaeology conference

TEHRAN -- The ninth edition of the annual archaeology conference will commence at the National Museum of Iran on December 9.

The latest studies carried out by Iranian and foreign experts on Iran’s archaeological sites over the past Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2006-March 21, 2007) will be discussed during the four-day conference.Over 80 relics found at sites throughout Iran including the Burnt City, Konar Sandal, Qoli Darvish, Boini-Yoghun, Haft-Tappeh, the Gandab Cemetery, Kaluraz mound and the Gorgan wall will be presented at the event.Subjects on the agenda for discussion during the symposium include plans for next year’s surveys, revision of study strategies and examination of ways to increase domestic research potential.The gathering is to be sponsored by the Archaeological Research Center of Iran (ARCI), which is affiliated to the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization