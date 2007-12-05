Spain confident relations with Venezuela will be cordial, respectful

MADRID (Chinaview) -- Spain's Foreign Minister Miguel Angel Moratinos said Monday he was confident that relations between Spain and Venezuela would continue on what he called a cordial and respectful basis.

Spain seeks ""the best possible level of warm and respectful relations with Venezuela, something we hope both nations will achieve as quickly as possible,"" Moratinos told a news conference.Before Sunday's referendum, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez told media last week that Venezuela would expel Spanish companies if conservatives win that nation's elections and repeated demands for an apology from Spain after Spanish King Juan Carlos shouted ""Why don't you shut up?"" at Chavez during the 17th Ibero-American Summit.