Google is watching you

Is Google getting too big for our good - and even its own? The American search engine is under simultaneous investigation by the U.S. and European anti-trust authorities. Both are probing whether its acquisition of DoubleClick, whose technology puts adverts on the web, is against the public interest. It would make Google dominant in internet display advertising, on top of its existing profitable dominance of non-display ads.

A separate investigation by the EU is examining its approach to privacy. Both issues are uncomfortable for a company that up until now has traded under the informal motto ""Don't be evil"".The US and European authorities are cooperating in this investigation, which is good: global corporations must expect to be under global surveillance. If the authorities find that the DoubleClick purchase could lead to higher prices then they must act. But given that AOL's, Yahoo's and Microsoft's own acquisitions of web advertising companies have already been cleared, it may be difficult to turn Google down, especially if it agrees to safeguards.It is sad that huge and well-resourced companies are buying up the market share of others instead of building up their own capacity. Every acquisition reduces diversity. But that is the way the world is going and it is not illegal.Microsoft objects that the DoubleClick deal will reduce competition, but it is in no position to preach. It retains a market share in personal computer operating systems of over 90%.By contrast Google's 60% share of the search market, on which its prosperity depends, is more vulnerable. It could disappear quite quickly if a rival produced a more intelligent engine that tailored searches to individual requirements, rather than popular links.Privacy concernsMore worrying than corporate concentration are concerns over privacy. Even without DoubleClick, Google holds information about the private activities of its users that the intelligence agencies would die for. It has offered concessions to the EU committee (such as reducing from 30 years to two or less the time that data-collecting ""cookies"" reside on our PCs), but these do not go far enough. There must be openness about exactly what data Google harbors, how safe it is and what it is used for.Consumers must be allowed to find out what information about them the company can access, in the same way that UK citizens are already entitled to find out what data about them a corporation holds on disk.Above all, Google needs to examine the swagger and the frenetic drive for profits that goes against claims that it does not care about Wall Street. It may not ""be evil"", but Google has lost much of the idealism that made it a new kind of company.(Source: Guardian)