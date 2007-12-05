UK house prices decline, worst streak since 1995

LONDON (Bloomberg) -- UK house prices fell for a third month in November, the worst performance in more than a decade, and services growth slowed, increasing speculation the Bank of England will cut interest rates today.

The average cost of a home in Britain declined 1.1 percent to 194,895 pounds ($400,000) from a month earlier, a report by HBOS Plc. showed yesterday. Prices last fell for three months in a row in 1995. Services from banking to travel grew at the slowest pace in four years last month, according to an index by the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply.The pound fell to a four-year low against the euro as banks including Barclays Capital switched their forecasts to predict the Bank of England will reduce its benchmark rate. While Governor Mervyn King says he's still concerned about inflation, rising credit costs are threatening to drag down the housing market and hobble growth in Europe's second-largest economy.“Although it remains a close call, on balance we view today's data as making it more likely than not that the Monetary Policy Committee will cut bank rate by 25 basis points,” said Simon Hayes, UK economist at Barclays Capital in London.“Ongoing turmoil in credit markets raises the likelihood that the housing market will weaken further next year.”Barclays had previously forecast the central bank would leave its main rate at a six-year high of 5.75 percent. Lloyds TSB Group Plc., RIA Ltd., Wachovia Corp., Global Insight Inc., and Royal Bank of Canada also changed their forecasts yesterday to predict a 25-basis point cut.------------------- 'Pretty grotty'At the same time, higher food and oil prices are keeping inflation above the Bank of England's 2 percent target. King, whose term as governor is up for renewal in June, said as recently as Nov. 29 the inflation outlook has become “less benign.”The bank “faces a tricky period,” Deputy Governor Rachel Lomax said Nov. 23. Still, “there are clearer signs that the slowdown in the housing market is gathering pace.”“It's looking pretty grotty out there,” said Geoffrey Dicks, chief UK economist at Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc. in London. Today's housing figures are “yet another indicator that the economy has taken a sharp turn for the worse.”The services report, which covers two-fifths of the economy, may sway opinion among some policymakers today. An index based on replies from about 700 companies fell to 51.9, the lowest since May 2003, according to the CIPS report.Economists forecast 52.9, according to the median of 35 estimates in a Bloomberg survey.