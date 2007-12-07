Xstrata Nickel extends bid for Australia's Jubilee Mines

ZUG, Switzerland (AFP) - Swiss mining group Xstrata said Friday that its Australian nickel subsidiary had extended its offer for Jubilee Mines to January 31, 2008.

The offer, which received regulatory approval from Australian authorities, last month, values Jubilee at 3.1 billion Australian dollars (2.7 billion U.S. dollars, 2 billion euros).Xstrata is offering 23 Australian dollars per share, a 35 percent premium on Jubilee's closing price of October 26, before the offer was launched.Xstrata said in a statement that it so far holds 36.12 percent of Jubilee's share capital, short of its target of more than 50 percent by December 6. It had already held a 17.5 percent stake before the offer was launched.""We continue to support the Xstrata Nickel offer and recommend shareholders accept,"" Jubilee Executive Chairman Kerry Harmanis said in a statement.Xstrata has numerous mining interests in Australia and earlier this week launched a 960 million Australian dollar bid for its rival Resource Pacific Holding.