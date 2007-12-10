Generali ready for foreign buy: CEO

MILAN (Reuters) -- Italy's Generali, Europe's third-largest insurer by market value, could carry out a purchase between now and early 2008 and is looking at acquisitions in the United States and Asia in particular, its CEO said.

""I see this possibility (for an acquisition) any time between now and the first part of 2008,"" Generali Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto told Italian daily La Repubblica in an interview published on Monday.Perissinotto said Europe did not look like the ideal market for acquisitions as prices of assets were currently too high compared with other regions of the world.""Markets in North America, and not only in the United States, are very interesting. But it's not so easy to get into those markets,"" Perissinotto said.Generali, which has about 3 billion euros ($4.37 billion) of excess capital, would probably need a mix of shares and cash to buy any asset in North America, Perissinotto added.He also said that all emerging markets, starting from the Asian ones, were also interesting for possible investments.Generali shares were down 0.35 percent at 0828 GMT.The insurer last week won permission from the European Commission for a joint insurance venture with the PPF Group, aimed at becoming the sector leader in central and eastern Europe.Generali has been criticized by the Algebris fund, which launched an unprecedented attack on the insurer, slamming its management structure and questioning the influence of Italian merchant bank Mediobanca.