UN head: Patience running out on Myanmar

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) -- UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon warned Myanmar that the international community is running out of patience, saying Monday the junta must embrace democracy and stop inflicting suffering on its own people.

""I know the international community is very much impatient, and our patience is running out,"" Ban told a news conference in neighboring Thailand.""The people of Myanmar have suffered from isolation for such a long time and it's high time now that the Myanmar authorities and the people ... enjoy democracy and freedom.""A UN human rights envoy said Friday that Myanmar's crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in September killed at least 31 people, twice as many people as the junta has acknowledged.