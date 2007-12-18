Iranian handicrafts exhibition kicks off in Madrid

TEHRAN -- The second edition of the annual exhibition of Iran’s handicrafts entitled “Isfahan, the Color of Sky” opened at the headquarters of Quetzal de las Indias in Madrid on December 17.

Quetzal de las Indias is a Spanish company that seeks to introduce people to different cultures via handicrafts from all over the world.The one-month exhibit is showcasing carpets, tile art, engraving, and several other kinds of Iranian handicrafts.Exports of Iranian handicrafts can be increased if the world is introduced with the production, the director of Isfahan’s Handicraft Export Union, Mojtaba Chitsaz, told the Islamic Republic News Agency’s correspondent in Madrid, IRNA reported on Monday.Introducing people of world with Iranian handicraft leads to boost exports of the production, the director of Isfahan’s Handicraft Export Union, Mojtaba Chitsaz, told the Islamic Republic News Agency’s correspondent in Madrid, IRNA reported on Monday.The Spain has great potential to become a good market for Iran’s handicrafts, but this requires the support of officials, Chitsaz added.Agustín Garnelo, the director of Quetzal de las Indias, called Iran’s crafts exotic and rare.“The artworks which are currently on display have high quality and are examples of Iran’s ancient culture and art,” he mentioned.Iranian artists will be weaving carpets and creating engraving works during the exhibit.A traditional music concert will be performed and Iranian movies will be screened on the sidelines of the event.The director of the Persepolis Cultural Center of Madrid, Ahmad Taheri, announced that Iranians’ Yalda Night (the longest night of the year) will be celebrated during a ceremony on the sidelines of the showcase on December 21.He asked Iranian officials to support Iran’s arts and handicrafts, saying Iran’s state organizations should financially support such exhibitions throughout the world.The showcase is being cosponsored by the Persepolis Cultural Center, the Ruham Naqsh-e Sepahan Company, and Isfahan’s Handicraft Export Union.Caption: An embossed work created by an Isfahani artisan