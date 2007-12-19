Nozari urges domestic contractors to increase investment capacity

TEHRAN (PIN) – Iranian Oil Minister Gholamhossein Nozari urged domestic contractors to increase their investment capacity.

According to the 20-Year Vision Plan (2005-2025), some 400 billion dollars is required to be invested in the oil and gas sectors, out of which 200 billion dollars should be provided by local contractors.The minister, who made the statement in a meeting with managers of domestic contracting companies, said local contractors had a 51 percent share of investment in projects, reiterating that they would have to boost their capacity.Nozari called employer and contractor soldiers, who were trying to develop the country and trust between them was the key to achieving success.“We have to make firm decisions and do the job,” said the oil minister, adding, “The implementation of plans is based on trust and I claim the responsibility of my managerial decisions as I believe that the affairs will not progress without courage, risk, and cooperation.”He said Iran enjoyed enough scientific capabilities and experiences and oil projects had been carried out by able domestic contractors and their counterparts of the previous generations.“Iran’s oil industry is to celebrate its centenary soon and we have to use our invaluable know-how and experience more,” Nozari added.He pointed to some shortcomings facing plans and said, “We have to see bottlenecks as opportunities to boost local contractors’ capacities to make equipment and implement projects in a bid to indigenize the industry.”