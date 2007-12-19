Sub-prime impact on French banks limited: SocGen

PARIS (Reuters) -- The head of French bank Societe Generale said in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday that he saw “limited impact” on the profitability of France's banks from the current sub-prime mortgage crisis.

“There is no French bank that gets a major part of its revenues from the U.S. securitization market. Apart from one-off losses, the consequences (of the sub-prime crisis) on their revenues and their profitability should therefore be weak,” SocGen Chairman Daniel Bouton told Les Echos newspaper.Bouton added that the risk of contagion to the broader global economy from the sub-prime crisis was also limited.