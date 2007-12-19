Clegg seeks new dawn for his party, and for politics

Nick Clegg will begin the hard work of restoring the Liberal Democrats' fortunes today after scraping home to victory as the party's third leader in less than two years, beating off his rival by just 511 votes.

The party's 40-year-old former home affairs spokesman began the race as the favorite, but was almost pipped at the post after environment spokesman Chris Huhne's aggressive campaign.Despite recent claims from his team that votes were running 60-40 in his favor, the Sheffield Hallam MP beat Huhne by 20,988 to 20,477. The close result led officials to double check the ballot papers.Both men moved quickly to close the rift in the party that had opened up during the election, with Clegg promising Huhne ""a very big role"" while the latter praised Clegg's ""warmth, energy and intelligence"".But Clegg's allies acknowledge he faces a tough task: to unite the party, restore its flagging poll ratings - between 11% and 21% in recent months - and reinvigorate supporters.Turnout in the election was down substantially at 64% of the membership, reflecting either the party's exhaustion with leadership contests or disaffection with the lackluster race.Speaking at St Martin's Hotel in central London, Clegg said he wanted a new beginning for the party and for politics as a whole.(Source: Guardian)