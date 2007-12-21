Saudis bought UBS stake along with Singapore

ZURICH (Reuters) -- Saudi Arabian investors bought a large stake in UBS along with the Singapore government, the Financial Times reported, amid rising shareholder discontent over the Swiss bank's losses.

UBS sold a roughly 9 percent stake to the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation this month to stop a fresh round of sub-prime write-downs and a second, smaller stake to an undisclosed Middle East investor.The FT reported that the mystery investor was Saudi Arabian, quoting a figure with knowledge of the negotiations.It was reasonable to assume that the kingdom's ruling family was involved in the deal and approved it, the FT said.The bank declined to comment on the report.UBS, the world's largest wealth manager, announced further write-downs of around $10 billion this month, bringing the total to around $14 billion and making it one of the most prominent victims of the credit crisis among banks so far.UBS will seek approval for the deal at an extraordinary shareholder meeting in February, including its plans to issue a mandatory convertible bond for a total of 13 billion Swiss francs ($11.26 billion) to its two new investors.But investors in Switzerland have set the stage for a stormy meeting, with advocacy group Ethos on Thursday urging more clarity from UBS over its losses, threatening it would call for an independent probe at the Swiss bank.UBS's woes have raised pressure on its chairman, Marcel Ospel, and a number of fund managers at an investor day this month said they were surprised Ospel was still in his job. Some are already speculating about more write-downs.The FT also quoted one other Swiss institutional investor as saying he urged investors to reject UBS's proposal.In a show of directness rarely see in the otherwise secretive industry, Ivan Pictet -- a partner at Swiss private bank Pictet and head of a lobby group for the Geneva financial center -- openly criticized UBS this week.“The loss of image for the financial center stemming from UBS's problems is worrying me,” Pictet told Bilan magazine.“This loss is not negligible for Switzerland. The image of prudential management, one of the strong characteristics of our country, is put in danger,” he said.