13 members of U.S. Congress call for direct talks with Iran

WASHINGTON (Reformer) – Representative Peter Welch is urging President Bush to engage in “direct, unconditional and comprehensive” diplomacy with Iran.

The freshman Vermont Democrat cites a recent National Intelligence Estimate, which determined that Iran has no nuclear weapons program. He also says Iran had no weapons shipments to Iraq.“The release of the National Intelligence Estimate… clearly demonstrates that our nation’s differences with Iran can and must be resolved diplomatically,” Welch wrote in a letter to the president this week.A report issued by UN nuclear watchdog Mohamed ElBaradei on November 8 confirmed the transparency of Iran’s nuclear program and said it found Tehran to be generally truthful about key aspects of its nuclear history.He was joined by Representative Peter DeFazio. So far, 13 House members have signed onto the letter.“We urge you to build upon the progress made by our own intelligence agencies’ positive assessment of Iran’s responsiveness to diplomacy,” he adds. “It is time to begin direct, unconditional, and comprehensive negotiations with Iran.”Welch spokesman Andrew Savage said the letter stems from the congressman’s “profound distrust with the president, in particular on the issue of Iran and foreign diplomacy.”