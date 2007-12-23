Iran supports national consensus in Lebanon: Mottaki

TEHRAN -- Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki has expressed Iran’s support for a national consensus in Lebanon as “the only solution to defuse the country’s current political crisis.”

“Since the beginning of the crisis, the Islamic Republic has supported a national consensus in Lebanon,” the foreign minister said here on Sunday.Lebanon has been without a president since Emile Lahoud’s term expired on November 23, with the political factions unable to agree on a successor.The 10th parliamentary session to vote for a new head of state was postponed on Friday.Lebanon’s president must be a Maronite Christian according to the country’s constitution and is elected by parliament rather than by popular suffrage.Mottaki denounced U.S. President George W. Bush for meddling in Lebanon’s internal affairs and proposing unlawful solutions to the country’s problems.“The U.S. president’s direct intervention in the country’s affairs and his dictation of unlawful solutions are a blatant insult to Lebanon’s wise political leaders and the great nation of Lebanon.“In fact, Washington has clearly targeted the unity and independence of this country by pursuing a custodial-style policy,” Mottaki stated.He described the U.S. interference in the country’s internal affairs as the main obstacle to the efforts to reach a consensus among Lebanese political groups.The Lebanese nation will never forget that the U.S. directly supported the Zionist regime in its military strike against Lebanon in 2006, the Iranian foreign minister noted.Over the course of history, Lebanon has proven that it is able to solve its problems without the help of foreign powers, Mottaki stated, adding, “In view of the Lebanese nation’s understanding and wisdom, the crisis will definitely be resolved.