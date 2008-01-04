Nuclear Britain’s double standards

Britain has 16 nuclear reactors, which produce a substantial part of the UK’s electricity. Last October, seven of these nuclear power stations were shut down, either because problems were detected during inspections of the facilities or for routine repairs and maintenance. These included units in Hartlepool and Heysham, near Morecambe, Lancashire.

Problems with aging nuclear power plants have prompted the British government to announce proposals for construction of 25 to 30 new nuclear power stations in Britain over the next 20 years. Ministers in Gordon Brown’s government are saying a dramatic expansion of nuclear power is necessary to counter the effects of dwindling supplies of fossil fuels and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.In his annual address to the Confederation of British Industry in late November, British Prime Minister Gordon Brown called for an acceleration of nuclear power in Britain. In his speech to business leaders and industrialists, Brown said: “We must take the right long-term decisions to invest now for the next generation of sustainable and secure energy supplies.”It is clear that Gordon Brown sees a new generation of nuclear power stations as vital to Britain’s energy security and future energy needs. However, when it comes to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, which is under strict international supervision, Prime Minister Brown and Foreign Secretary David Miliband peddle a very different line. Gone is the talk of sustainable and secure energy supplies and reducing greenhouse gas emissions; instead both men have repeatedly accused Iran’s peaceful civilian nuclear program of posing a threat to world peace.Britain, of course, is very much involved in the development of nuclear weapons of its own at, for example, the Atomic Weapons Research Establishment (AWRE) in Oxfordshire. This of course is contrary to the spirit, if not the letter, of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), to which Britain is a signatory state. The British government’s double standards with regard to the whole nuclear issue are glaringly obvious.Iran, on the other hand, has a perfectly transparent and peaceful civilian nuclear program for electricity generation. Iran’s nuclear facilities are being supervised and monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency, whose numerous reports have all confirmed the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities.Western attempts to monopolize nuclear energy come as no surprise when one takes into consideration the fact that civilian nuclear technology is not only used for generation of electricity but also has numerous other uses in agriculture, in industry, and the medical sciences. In short, nuclear energy can be a key component in the modernization and industrialization of developing countries like Iran.Western countries, including Britain, are trying to prevent Iran from developing peaceful civilian nuclear technology, whilst at the same time they are pressing ahead with an expansion of their own nuclear industry and development of new nuclear weapons. These same Western states have also failed to condemn the Israeli regime’s development of nuclear weapons over several decades, and in some cases (the United States and France spring to mind), they have actually supported this clandestine activity.The international community is well aware of the double standards and the highly discriminatory approach of a handful of Western nations, among them Britain, in relation to the nuclear issue.In view of the fact that the Islamic Republic has always abided by its NPT commitments, Iran has every right to continue its peaceful civilian nuclear energy program.