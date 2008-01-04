TEHRAN - The cabinet and Majlis will meet today to clear the ambiguities about the budget plan for next Iranian calendar year which begins on March 20, 2008, MP Morteza Tamaddon of the Majlis Budget Committee said here on Friday.

In the meeting, the cabinet and parliament members will discuss the way how the budget bill should be drafted, and the MPs will hear the cabinet members’ explanations about it, Tamaddon told the Mehr News Agency.The legislators will also state their expectations from the budget plan, he added.Next year’s budget plan has fundamental differences with this year’s, and if the MPs would not be informed about the changes, they might face some ambiguities which would slow down the process of studying the bill, he noted.President Mahmud Ahmadinejad told reporters on Wednesday that the administration has made every effort to draft a transparent and simply-worded budget plan, which is a significant development in the history of budget drafting in the country.According to reports, next year’s national budget is over 271 trillion rials (about $290.46 billion), which shows a 17 percent rise in comparison to the current year’s budget.Vice President for Strategic Planning and Supervision Amir-Mansur Borqei told MNA that the president will present the budget bill and the report on monitoring the fourth Five-Year Development Plan to the Majlis on Monday.The parliament has sufficient time for studying and approving next year’s budget bill, Borqei noted.The budget plan will not have any provisions, he stated