Eni plans to invest $400m in Tunisia: agency

MILAN (Reuters) -- Italian energy group Eni will invest 500 million dinars ($409.8 million) in new projects in Tunisia over the next four years, Tunisian news agency TAP quoted Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni as saying on Friday.

Scaroni met Tunisian Prime Minister Mohamed Ghannouchi on Friday to discuss energy projects, Eni said.They discussed the future of the Transmed natural gas pipeline that runs from Algeria through Tunisia and into Sicily, Eni, which produces about 17,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day in the North African country, said.It said in a statement that they also spoke about development of two oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Hammamet. Industry Minister Afif Chelbi attended the meeting.""The meeting was an occasion for both sides to discuss the company investment program in Tunisia over the next four years and which is expected to be worth 500 million dinars, official news agency TAP quoted Scaroni as saying.