Turkmenistan undertakes resumption of pumping high-quality natural gas to Iran through the newly-constructed Caspian Sea gas pipelines.

""The exported gas will be in accordance with international standards,"" the Turkmen News Agency reported.According to the report, the Turkmen district bordering the Caspian Sea and the Balkan area to the west will take over the mission of pumping gas into Iran.Caspian Sea gas pipelines, with a diameter of more than a meter and an atmospheric capacity of 750, can allow the movement of 20 billion cubic meters of gas annually.Turkmenistan has intensified gas export to Iran in the wake of the low gas flow resulting from a cold spell which recently hit northern Iran.The gas flow was suspended because of technical problems. To make up for the shortage, Iran's oil ministry has had to devise alternative measures.Iran's oil ministry sent 1,200 tons of extra liquefied gas to the area, but the ministry also called on people nationwide to reduce consumption.(Source: Press TV)