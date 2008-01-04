NEW YORK (Reuters) -- Securities regulators are probing several brokerage firms dealing with collateralized mortgage obligations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Wall Street's self-regulatory body, sent letters to brokerages last month inquiring about the marketing and sales of mortgage-related products, the report said.The report cited a letter, dated December 14. The letter suggested regulators were investigating whether brokers sold the products to individuals just as the market for related products was collapsing, it said.It was unclear which brokerages received the letter, and the investigation was a ""sweep"" investigation which does not necessarily result in an enforcement action, the report said.