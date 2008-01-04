TOKYO (AFP) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda on Friday ruled out an imminent cabinet reshuffle amid slumping public support, vowing to focus instead on efforts to resume help for the U.S.-led ""war on terror.""

In his first press conference of 2008, Fukuda insisted he would keep his top team of ministers for now, despite reports that some senior ruling party lawmakers are demanding a shake-up to boost flagging voter approval.""Considering various factors, I want the current cabinet members to stay and continue working,"" Fukuda said.Polls suggest public support for Fukuda has fallen sharply since he took power in September. His cabinet had only 31 percent approval in a newspaper survey released last month.That was the same level as for his predecessor Shinzo Abe when he resigned last year. Abe quit after a raft of scandals and an upper house election victory for the opposition, which has caused legislative gridlock.Fukuda renewed his promise to resume an Indian Ocean naval mission that provided refueling support to coalition forces in Afghanistan. The mission was Japan's main role in the U.S.-led ""war on terror.""""I would like to get our country's fuelling vessel back to work as quickly as possible and to show Japan's stance of working hard with other countries for the sake of the world,"" he said.Japan was forced to call its ships home on November 1 after the opposition refused to support an extension of the mandate authorizing the mission, arguing that officially pacifist Japan should not be part of ""American wars.""Japan has extended the current session of parliament by a month to January 15 to force through a bill to allow Tokyo to resume the mission.If the opposition-controlled upper house rejects legislation to resume the mission, or stalls for long enough, the ruling bloc can force it through since it holds a comfortable majority in the more powerful lower house.""Japan should not return to being a country which is obliged to pay only (aid) money,"" Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba told a separate news conference. ""We have to resume operations in order to take our country's responsibility.""Fukuda came to power with solid public backing to replace Abe, who abruptly quit following a slew of scandals involving his cabinet and the opposition's refusal to back the Indian Ocean naval mission.His public support has slumped amid worries about lost pension records, a bribery scandal at the defence ministry and controversy over hepatitis C patients who became infected through tainted blood products.The government's troubles come as Japan takes over the presidency of the Group of Eight club of the world's leading economies.Fukuda said he wanted to take a lead in tackling climate change when Japan hosts this year's G8 summit on its northern island of Hokkaido in July.""Japan possesses the world's most advanced energy-saving technologies, and by sharing them, we can contribute to the world,"" he said. ""I think we need further efforts to lead the world.""Japan, home of the Kyoto Protocol, the landmark treaty on fighting global warming, has proposed a goal of cutting global emissions by half by 2050.Japan is nonetheless far behind on its Kyoto obligations to slash emissions by six percent by 2012 as its economy recovers from recession in the 1990s.Green groups also attacked Japan for siding with the United States at last month's UN climate change conference in Bali, which failed to adopt an EU-led call for a clear goal on how far to slash greenhouse gas emissions.