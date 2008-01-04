Mike Huckabee and Barack Obama have won the Iowa caucuses - the first nominating contest of the 2008 U.S. presidential election.

Huckabee won for the Republicans, defeating Mitt Romney.At the Democratic caucuses, Obama won a close race to defeat John Edwards, who edged Hillary Clinton into third place.Past Iowa caucuses can give big boosts to candidates. The next primary contest is on Tuesday in New Hampshire.With nearly all of the results from more than 1,780 caucuses (or public meetings) counted, Huckabee, a former Arkansas governor and Baptist minister, polled 34% of the vote.Romney, a former governor of Massachusetts, secured 26% support.“Tonight what we have seen is a new day in American politics. Tonight we proved that American politics is still in the hands of people like you,” Huckabee told his cheering supporters.The victory for Huckabee is seen as a huge blow for Romney, who has spent tens of millions of dollars more on his campaign.However, Romney said the battle for the nomination was far from being lost.“This is obviously a bit like a baseball game, first inning. Well, it’s a 50-inning ball game. I’m going to keep on battling all the way and anticipate I get the nomination when it’s all said and done,” he told Fox News.In the Democratic race, Obama won 38% of the vote.Edwards and Clinton were almost level on around 30% with Edwards just ahead.“We are choosing hope over fear, we are choosing unity over division and sending a powerful message that change is coming to America,” r Obama, who is vying to become the first black U.S. president, told his supporters.Obama, a senator from Illinois, will now be hoping to build momentum for the rest of the race, the BBC’s Kevin Connolly in Iowa says.However, both Edwards and Clinton vowed to continue the fight for the Democratic nomination.“We have always planned to run a national campaign all the way through the early contests,” said Clinton, flanked by her husband - former President Bill Clinton.New Hampshire battleMore than 220,000 Democrats took part in the caucuses, compared to 124,000 in 2004, according to projections.Turnout was also up on the Republican side, with more than 110,000 people taking part. The last contested Republican caucuses, in 2000, drew fewer than 90,000 participants.Similar caucuses or primaries will take place across all American states before each party backs a single candidate to contest the November election for the White House.The Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary on 8 January are regarded as key for building momentum in the state-by-state process of winning the presidential nomination.Candidates who do poorly tend to drop out of the race. Democratic veterans Chris Dodd and Joe Biden said late on Thursday they were bowing out after poor showings in Iowa.Polls from New Hampshire have indicated that the Republican contest is between Romney and Senator John McCain, while for the Democrats Clinton and Obama lead the field.(Source: BBC) —