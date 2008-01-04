PARIS (Bloomberg) -- Consumer confidence in France unexpectedly dropped to a 19-month low in December after inflation accelerated on rising energy costs.

A gauge of consumer sentiment fell to minus 29 from minus 28 in November, Insee, the Paris-based national statistics office, said on Friday. Economists expected an increase to minus 27, according to the median of 18 forecasts in a Bloomberg News survey. The December reading is the lowest since May 2006.The 70 percent increase in oil prices over the past year pushed France's inflation rate to the highest in more than three years in November. That has overshadowed tax cuts by President Nicolas Sarkozy.“What's most weighing on households are purchasing power, inflation problems; people are very sensitive to prices,” said Maryse Pogodzinski, a Paris-based economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We're going to see a big dip in spending in the fourth quarter.”A poll published by Ifop on Dec. 30 showed 25 percent of the people saying they trust the government to increase their purchasing power, down 11 points from a similar survey in August. It gave no margin of error.French consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 2.6 percent in November, up from 2.1 percent in October, Insee said Dec. 13. Crude-oil prices reached a record $100.09 on Thursday in New York, suggesting inflation may accelerate further this year.Consumer spendingRising gasoline and foods costs have already had an impact on consumer spending. Retail sales fell for a third month in December and purchasing of manufactured goods, which accounts for about 15 percent of the economy, dropped 0.1 percent in November.The French economy may expand 1.9 percent in 2008, lagging behind the euro region's expected 2.2 percent growth rate for a third year, according to European Commission forecasts.The consumer-confidence “index has lost 15 points in seven months,” said Eric Vergnaud, an economist at BNP Paribas SA in Paris. “It's a bad trend, but it's in line with faster inflation and slower job creation.”While unemployment declined to a 4 1/2-year low of 8.4 percent in the third quarter, Insee sees its decrease slowing this year.The government on Dec. 27 allowed Gaz de France SA to raise prices for households by as much as 4 percent, less than requested by the state-controlled utility and recommended by the country's energy regulator.