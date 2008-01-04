Iran cyclists to pedal in Malaysia

TEHRAN (Press TV) -- The Azad university cycling team comprising 9 Iranian riders will take part in the Jelajah Malaysia tournament.

The competitions will be held in 7 stages along 1,200 kilometers of mountainous roads in Malaysia from Jan. 7-13.Twenty teams are slated to participate in the event from countries like Japan, South Korea, Australia, Germany, Austria, Belgium, France, Turkey, Iran, and United States.Amir Zargari, Mehdi Sohrabi, Hassan Maleki, Mehdi Faridi, and Farshad Salehi are among Iranian riders.