MADRID (AFP) -- Sunday is the traditional day in the calendar for giving presents in Spain and La Liga leaders Real Madrid will be looking to provide their fans with something special against Real Zaragoza.

The Spanish giants ended 2007 with a confidence-boosting 1-0 win at their bitter rivals Barcelona to extend their lead in the championship race to seven points and they will be looking to start this year in similar fashion.""That was a great game and seven points is an important advantage but it's too early to start talking about the title,"" said Real coach Bernd Schuster, well aware that the Spanish season has not yet reached its halfway point.Against Zaragoza, Schuster could be without one of his stars of Real's recent victories, their Brazilian-born Portuguese international defender Pepe.Pepe has been particularly impressive in the centre of the defense alongside 2006 World Player of the Year Fabio Cannavaro but Real medical officials said on Thursday that he had still not recovered from a seasonal bout of 'flu.If Pepe is unfit then Sergio Ramos may move into the centre of the defense and either Miguel Torres or Michel Salgado could be recalled at right back as Real aim to defend their 100 percent home record in the league this season.Gabriel Heinze suffered a thigh strain in Real's 2-1 win over third division Alicante in the Spanish Cup on Wednesday, achieved without a host of first choice players, but the Argentine international is expected to fit for Sunday.Zaragoza have slipped to ninth after having failed to win a league game since October and coach Victor Fernandez could find himself out of a job on Monday if they notch up another loss.Two big team worries for Fernandez are whether his first choice goalkeeper Cesar Sanchez -- who played five seasons for Madrid and helped them to the 2002 Champions League title -- or midfield playmaker Pablo Aimar will be fit after recent injuries.Barcelona will be hoping to get back on track after their defeat by Real with a good performance at mid-table Real Mallorca on Saturday, although their poor away record in the league this season makes three points far from certain.The Catalan club have only won twice away from home this season but visits to Mallorca have become morale-boosting occasions for Barca in recent years, as they have inflicted heavy defeats on Mallorca in their last four trips there.Last season, Barcelona hammered Mallorca 4-1 with two goals coming from Eidur Gudjohnsen and another from Andres Iniesta and both men might have pivotal roles to play this time around.In the absence of their injured superstars Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi, who have tendonitis in the left knee and a muscle tear in the left thigh respectively, Iniesta could play up front alongside Samuel Eto'o.Gudjohnsen might slot in behind the pair although Barca coach Frank Rijkaard may also opt to throw teenage striker Bojan Krkic into the action.""I think we have got to get back to simple football. Our philosophy has to be win, win, win. And, to me, it doesn't matter how we do it,"" said Eto'o on Thursday.If Barcelona drop points in Mallorca, they could find themselves in the embarrassing position of losing their status as the top club in the city as their neighbors Espanyol are only one point and one place behind them.Espanyol, who have 33 points, play host to fourth-placed Villarreal today in a match that could also determine who is Real's closest competitor by the end of the weekend as Villarreal are only one point further back.