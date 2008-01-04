ROME (AFP) -- AC Milan center-back Alessandro Nesta admitted on Friday that the European champions face an uphill struggle to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

Milan sit down in a lowly 12th place in the Serie A table, fully 25 points behind champions and leaders Inter Milan and 11 points off the crucial fourth and final Champions League qualifying berth.They do have three games in hand but European engagements and their domestic cup competition have ensured that from the restart Milan will face a fixture backlog -- they play seven matches in three weeks from January 13.Added to that, they have yet to win in the league at the San Siro this season in eight encounters and Nesta realizes -- despite the protestations of coach Carlo Ancelotti that Milan are still in the title race -- that the situation is getting desperate.""When the season starts up again we will be in a delicate situation because we have to play many matches over a short period of time, with the unusual situation that we are yet to win at home,"" the official Milan website quoted Nesta as saying from the club's winter training camp in Dubai.Milan's home form has been a mystery with the world champions picking up just five points and scoring just three goals -- their eighth match at the San Siro was technically an away game against city rivals Inter, which they also lost 2-1.""We therefore need to see some kind of reaction which I believe is based in the way that we work and our mental preparation,"" said Nesta.""Our aim is to win as many matches in a row as possible and go on a positive run. In the fight for fourth place I think we have a really dangerous challenger to look out for: Fiorentina.""Fiorentina actually sit fifth at the moment, a point behind fourth-placed Udinese and 10 points clear of Milan.But the Viola had been Inter's closest challengers until a dreadful run of two points from five matches curtailed their title hopes.However they rebounded impressively before the midseason break by thumping rock-bottom Cagliari 5-1 at home.Milan could cut the gap to Fiorentina to one point if they win their three games in hand but to do so they would need to transform their international form to the domestic scene.""I can't explain the difference between our form in the Champions League and the league but we certainly need to react and this break is certainly beneficial because working in the heat is as good for the head as it is for the legs.""Nesta also gave his backing to under-fire Brazilian team-mates Ronaldo and Nelson Dida.Ronaldo has played just two games this season due to injuries and is rumored to be hankering after a move back to his homeland, while Dida was culpable for the winning goal in the defeat at Inter.""Ronaldo? Right now he's really happy in training,"" added Nesta. ""I don't know exactly what his physical condition is like or what chances he has of making a comeback soon, but I am convinced that he has what it takes to make a big impact at Milan.""We could have won the game against Inter, they never looked like scoring but as for Nelson's mistake he's ridden it well and he's looking good in training.""He is a teammate and we will protect him and defend him against any criticisms.""