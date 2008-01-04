Ford Motor had been in second place in the American car market since the Great Depression. But it lost its grip last year.

Toyota beat Ford in 2007 in United States auto sales, putting it behind General Motors, industry statistics showed Thursday. Ford had held the No. 2 spot since 1931, according to the company’s historian.Ford sales fell 12 percent last year, compared with 2006, while Toyota’s sales rose 2.7 percent. Its three brands — Toyota, Lexus, and Scion — beat Ford’s three American brands by nearly 234,000 vehicles, according to figures from Autodata, an industry statistics firm in Woodcliff Lake, N.J.To be sure, Toyota’s victory was not a surprise, since Ford’s own projections at the start of the year conceded that Toyota would probably pass it. But Ford’s displacement was another psychological blow to the 104-year-old car company. It is struggling to keep its North American turnaround on track amid a housing slump, high gas prices and weak consumer confidence.Moreover, the move is another milestone for Toyota, which surged past Chrysler into third place in 2006 and has reported record sales for 12 consecutive years.GM, whose sales fell 6 percent in 2007, remained ahead of Toyota by more than 1.1 million vehicles in the United States, but the two companies were locked in a close battle for No. 1 worldwide. Toyota briefly led GM in global sales last year, but GM regained the lead last summer.Chrysler reported a 3 percent decline for the full year, ending up in fourth place.But these days, executives in Detroit insist that they are no longer caught up in sales races, mostly because their companies’ future depends on bringing back profits.“The most important thing that we’re driving to is to return our business to profitability in 2009,” said George Pipas, chief sales analyst at Ford.First, though, the carmakers must get through 2008, which by most forecasts will be the industry’s worst year since at least 1998. Over all, light-vehicle sales are expected to fall well below 16 million.In 2007, sales declined 2.5 percent, to 16.15 million from 16.56 million. Detroit’s automakers accounted for just 51.1 percent of the total, the lowest share ever, according to Autodata.Ford had the greatest decline. Its market share fell to 14.8 percent in 2007 from 16.4 a year earlier. Despite its recent push to sell more cars, they accounted for most of Ford’s decline. Some of that was intentional, as the company discontinued the old Taurus sedan and sold 142,000 fewer vehicles to rental-car companies in an effort to raise profit margins. It has since revived the Taurus name.“While the decline is relatively large, much of it was anticipated at the beginning of the year,” Mr. Pipas said.Still, Mr. Pipas acknowledged that Ford’s sales in December came in short of internal projections for the second straight month.GM’s share of the United States market fell to 23.5 percent, from 24.3 percent in 2006. GM also cut sales to rental companies to the lowest level in nine years, the company said. Chrysler, whose share was flat at 12.9 percent, said it plans to make a big reduction in fleet sales this year, though it was not more specific.All three Detroit companies managed to pare down their inventory of unsold vehicles significantly in 2007, by cutting production of slow-selling models and offering yearend deals. GM and Chrysler both said their yearend inventory was the lowest since 1994.GM and Ford have announced sizable cuts in their first-quarter production. Chrysler also is reducing production, and eliminating 10,000 jobs, in addition to cuts made last year.As part of that plan, about 5,000 positions at five plants, including a Jeep factory in Detroit, a sedan factory in Sterling Heights, Mich., and a small-car factory in Belvidere, Ill., will be eliminated in February and March, Chrysler said Thursday.Chrysler announced the cuts last fall, only days after it reached a new agreement with the United Automobile Workers union.----------------------------- Chrysler promotionChrysler appointed its purchasing chief, Simon Boag, to head its manufacturing partnerships with overseas automakers.Succeeding Mr. Boag, 42, will be John P. Campi, a former procurement executive at Home Depot, where the current chief executive of Chrysler, Robert L. Nardelli, was previously chief executive.Chrysler is looking to form partnerships with companies like Chery Automobile of China to expand product lineups and keep assembly plants running with minimal investment. Chrysler is also talking to Nissan about a manufacturing partnership, according to the chief executive of Nissan, Carlos Ghosn.(Source: New York Times)