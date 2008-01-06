Iran’s OEOC inks €7.7m exploration deal

TEHRAN – The Oil Exploration Operation Company (OEOC) signed the 7.7 million euro contract on exploring Northern Khorassan region, said the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) exploration manager here on Sunday.

The company is equipping the workshop for exploration operations, Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) quoted Mahmud Mohaddes as saying.He said that Raz, Sarakhs, Darregaz, and Khangiran are the blocks where seismographic operations start soon, adding the region likely holds gas