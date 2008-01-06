Artists celebrate the brilliance of Mashayekhi

TEHRAN -- Veteran musician Alireza Mashayekhi was honored for his lifetime achievements during a ceremony on January 7 at the Vahdat Hall.

Ahmadreza Ahmadi, Babak Ahmadi, Mohammadreza Darvishi, Loris Tjeknavorian, Kambiz Roshanravan, Reza Kianian and Pantea Bahram were amongst the attendants.At the beginning of the ceremony piano soloist Farimah Qavam Sadri played “Crystal”, a piece composed by Mashayekhi.Actress Pantea Bahram appeared on stage and read a message from the mythologist Jalal Sattari, in which he referred to Mashayekhi’s works as being “symbols of ascension” and the piece “Meta X” as one of his most beautiful compositions.“Mashayekhi’s music is not commonplace; it is the music of thought. The music of “Meta X” is like a myth of adventure that is almost an epic,” he mentioned in his message.Speaking at the ceremony, Reza Kianian talked about the way in which much of his acting had been inspired by Mashayekhi’s compositions.Kianian then read a message from the German composer and saxophone soloist Burkhard Friedrich in which he praised the music of Mashayekhi, saying that it breaks geographical borders by being independent of any particular ideology and conveying a message of its own.Poet and literary critic Ahmadreza Ahmadi paid tribute to Mashayekhi and recited six poems from his own works entitled “Daily prose” and “It was 10 in the morning”, which were greatly appreciated by the attendance. The poems had been previously selected by Mashayekhi.Composer Mohammadreza Darvishi spoke during the ceremony, saying that Mashayekhi’s compositions have greatly influenced contemporary Iranian music.He went on to say that Mashayekhi had never been an opportunist during his professional career and that he had used great perseverance in introducing contemporary music to Iranian people.Musician Kambiz Roshanravan, in his speech, pointed out that modern music has not been welcomed by all Iranian musicians, saying, “Unfortunately many artists are on the defensive when it comes to modern music and have rejected it without any substantial reason.“In the genre of modern music, artists interpret and play the pieces as they feel, not necessarily according to the desires of the listeners, and Mashayekhi is no exception in this kind of individualism,” he added.Alireza Mashayekhi appeared on stage amidst enthusiastic applause and expressed his thanks to the participants.“People are surprised when they hear that my compositions or the works of Roshanravan need a license for broadcasting. But it is not really very strange considering that in Iran the broadcasting of Beethoven or Mozart also requires a license,” he concluded.At the end of the ceremony there was a screening of Farhad Bamdad’s documentary on the life and work of Mashayekhi.