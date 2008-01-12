Shirchi to create Ashura artworks for exhibit visitors

TEHRAN -- Iranian veteran artist Esrafil Shirchi will be creating calligraphy works on the theme of Ashura at his exhibit on January 15 and presenting them to visitors.

His calligraphy-painting works are currently on display at the Niavaran Cultural Center and the exhibit will continue until January 16.The calligraphy will be based on poetry by Mohtasham Kashani and Rumi about Imam Hussein (AS) and his martyrdom.76 of Shirchi’s works are being showcased at the exhibit, thirteen of which have been inspired by verses from the Holy Quran.Although recent snowfalls have complicated transport in the capital, the exhibit has been well attended. One of his works entitled the “Holy Quran’s Heavenly Verses” fetched about $16000.The venue is located on Pasdaran St., Niavaran neighborhood.