Bush uses Abu Dhabi speech to escalate threats against Iran

U.S. President George Bush has used his trip through the Middle East to escalate his warmongering threats against Iran. Speaking at numerous stops in a region of the world where he is widely and deeply hated, Bush has mouthed democratic platitudes while seeking to build support among the Arab bourgeois regimes for a wider military conflagration.

From his first stop in Jerusalem, Bush has sought to counter any notion that his administration’s bellicose policy toward Iran has been altered by the U.S. National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) released in November.The Middle East tour was preceded by a confrontation between U.S. war ships and Iranian speedboats in the Strait of Hormuz -- an incident that the U.S. has exploited to heighten tensions and ratchet up its threats against Iran.Washington has portrayed the incident as an Iranian provocation and a U.S. naval officer has said he was on the verge of giving the order to fire on the Iranian boats when they turned away.Iran has denied the charges and called the incident an unexceptional encounter, one of many that occur in the narrow waters off the Iranian coast that are patrolled by U.S. war ships.On Sunday, the Navy Times reported that the voice heard at the end of a recording released by the U.S., warning that the American ships would soon explode, may have had no connection to the Iranian boats. Instead, it “may have come from a locally famous heckler” known to intervene in radio transmissions between ships in the area.U.S. rhetoric over the Strait of Hormuz incident was escalated over the weekend. Bush’s press secretary, Dana Perino, reported a discussion between Bush and U.S. Vice Admiral Kevin Cosgriff, commander of the U.S. Navy’s operations in the Persian Gulf, in which Cosgriff told Bush that he took the incident “deadly seriously.”The Navy also acknowledged that in a separate incident in December, U.S. warships fired warning shots at an Iranian boat. This is the first official confirmation of shots being fired in the Persian Gulf.There have been many signs in recent months that the Bush administration and the U.S. military are deliberately seeking to provoke the Iranians into an action that could be seized on as a pretext for intensified diplomatic hostilities.On the same day as Bush’s speech in Abu Dhabi, the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) indicated that Iran was cooperating with its inspectors, contradicting Bush’s claims. A spokeswoman for the head of the IAEA, Mohammad ElBaradei, said that Iran had agreed to answer all remaining questions over the next four weeks concerning the country’s alleged past nuclear activities.According to a report in the Associated Press, “Shortly before ElBaradei’s trip (to Iran over the weekend), diplomats told the AP that Tehran had ended years of stonewalling and begun providing some information on topics including whether it ever had a military nuclear program and the state of its enrichment technology.”Bush’s comments on Iran came in a speech laden with contradictions and absurdities. The U.S. president, whose government is conducting a war and neo-colonial occupation that has caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Iraqis, announced the beginning of a “new era” that “offers hope for millions across the Middle East who yearn for a future of peace and progress and opportunity.”“For decades,” Bush declared, “the people of this region saw their desire for liberty and justice denied at home and dismissed abroad in the name of stability. Today your aspirations are threatened by violent extremists who murder the innocent in pursuit of power.”Bush did not mention that the principle power working to frustrate desires for liberty in the Middle East has been the United States, which has supported and continues to support dictatorial and monarchical regimes in order to secure the American corporate elite’s domination over the vast oil resources of the region.There was, of course, no attempt to square Bush’s pose as peacemaker and liberator with the intense and almost universal hatred for him among the oppressed masses of the region. Popular opposition to Bush was particularly evident in Ramallah, the capital of the Palestinian Authority, which received the president on January 10. The U.S. has given strong support to PA President and Fatah leader Mahmoud Abbas as a counterweight to Hamas.According to a report by the Agence-France Presse, the region where Bush spoke was placed in a lockdown to keep ordinary Palestinians away from the U.S. president. “Around 4,000 security officers sealed off the area around the Palestinian Authority compound of Muqata to pedestrian traffic, with numerous checkpoints set up to verify the identification of passers-by,” the AFP reported.Residents in the area were closely monitored and told to stay away from windows and rooftops. According to an Associated Press report, U.S. snipers were deployed throughout the area.Bush was prevented from flying to Ramallah from Israel by heavy fog. As a result, he had to travel to the Palestinian town as part of a motorcade of dozens of cars that had to pass through Israeli checkpoints. The AFP noted, “Armed Israeli soldiers lined the route from the King David Hotel to the Beit El checkpoint, where military responsibility switched to Palestinian control as the presidential limousine hurtled along the normally congested streets.”Despite unprecedented security measures, some protests did break out, but these were quickly crushed with tear gas and batons by the police forces of the Palestinian Authority.Bush’s visit to Abu Dhabi followed a stop in Kuwait to speak to General David Petraeus, the commander of U.S. forces in Iraq. Bush presented the U.S. “surge” policy in Iraq as a success, at the same time that the U.S. military was engaged in a massive escalation of violence in the environs of Baghdad.Bush also indicated that the U.S. might put on hold plans for a limited withdrawal of the extra troops sent to Iraq last January. He said that any decision on the drawdown of U.S. forces would be determined by Petraeus, whom he told, “If you want to slow her (the planned troop reduction) down, fine. It’s up to you.”Petraeus is due to report his recommendations on troop levels to Congress in March or April.(WSWS.org) -