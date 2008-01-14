Bush’s cowboy rhetoric

In an interventionist and undiplomatic move, U.S. President George W. Bush invited the Iranian nation to confront the Islamic government and expressed hope that the people of Iran would have a better future in the light of a democratic system.

Bush, speaking in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi, claimed that the Islamic Republic’s actions threaten the security of the region and the world and said the country should be dealt with.The U.S. president’s absurd and illogical statements show that he is becoming angry and has run out of political tools in the Middle East and the world and thus feels compelled to resort to aggressive cowboy rhetoric to turn world public opinion against Iran.The only outcome of Bush’s seven years of high tension has been war and bloodshed, and thus he is the last person in the world who has the right to pontificate about democracy, human rights, and freedom.The massacres of innocent civilians in Iraq and Afghanistan, the displacement of millions of Iraqis, and the assistance provided to the Zionist regime’s army for the slaughter of Palestinians and Lebanese are only part of Bush’s dark record.All the massacres have increased the world’s animosity toward the U.S. government.In addition, by threatening independent popular governments and using insolent language, Bush is still trying to pretend that the United States is the planet’s uncontested superpower.The failure of the Greater Middle East Initiative, which Bush expected to implement during his first term, was a major setback for the warmonger neoconservatives, and Bush and his allies can never make amends for this great debacle.The successive failures of the U.S. military in Iraq and Afghanistan and the escalation of insecurity in the two countries prove that the incompetent Republicans are facing another political and military wipeout.U.S. forces are clearly violating human rights at the Abu Ghraib and Guantanamo prisons, and this is considered the darkest chapter of the rule of Bush and the neocons.It is odd that Bush is talking about democracy in the Islamic Republic at a time when Iranians are preparing to participate in a parliamentary election, which will in fact be a free and fair poll.Iran has held 28 national elections over the past 28 years that have been recognized as the freest elections in the region.The only people who are happy about Bush’s interfering statements about democracy in Iran are Israel’s leaders, whose regime was established through ethnic cleansing and massacres of innocent Palestinian women and children.Moreover, in light of the fact that Washington has been unable to turn world and regional public opinion against Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities and the International Atomic Energy Agency and the U.S. intelligence agencies have acknowledged that the country’s nuclear program is peaceful, it seems that Bush has no more cards left to play against Iran.The entire world knows that Bush has endangered the future of the United States with his insane actions in the Middle East, and the time will come when all humanity will put him on trial as a war criminal.Clearly, the Iranian nation, which is wise and well-informed about the inhumane policies of the U.S. president, will never be influenced by his nonsense.In fact, such impudent statements will actually strengthen national unity in the Islamic Republic, and the Iranian nation’s high turnout for the parliamentary elections will be a striking response to Bush’s blathering