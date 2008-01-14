France's Total starts up LPG terminal in India

PARIS (Reuters) -- French oil and gas giant Total has launched a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) import terminal in south eastern India with a 60,000 ton storage capacity, the company said on Monday.

The facility is owned and operated by South Asia LPG, a company owned jointly by Total and HPCL, the second-largest petroleum refining and marketing public business of India, Total said in a press release.""With a storage capacity of 60,000 metric tons, this terminal is the largest LPG import facility of India, able to accommodate the largest LPG vessels available on the market,"" Total added.