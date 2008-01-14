Teacher sleeps in classroom during storm

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Intimidated by snowy, slippery roads, a teacher cracked open a can of chili and slept in her classroom. Emma Clisante had a sleeping bag, pillow, toothbrush and fresh clothes night at Ogden Preparatory Academy.

""I'm from the Dominican Republic, and when I see snow on the roads, it scares me to death,"" Clisante said.She read, surfed the Internet and caught up on other tasks. She turned off the lights when custodians left at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.""Every hour, I would wake up,"" Clisante said. ""I locked the door from the inside and tried to hide myself under my desk.""Principal Kathy Thornburg was impressed.""It warms my heart and shows the quality of educators we have at the school,"" Thornburg said.