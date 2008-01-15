France and UAE sign defense, nuclear deals

ABU DHABI (AFP) - France and the United Arab Emirates signed military and nuclear energy deals during a visit by French President Nicolas Sarkozy to Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, the state news agency WAM reported.

An agreement to “boost relations between the two friendly countries through military cooperation” was inked by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahayan and French Defence Minister Herve Morin, it said.WAM did not give details, but the French daily Le Monde had said it would provide for setting up a French naval base in Abu Dhabi, the first such French facility in the oil-rich Persian Gulf region.The other agreement “outlines a cooperation framework for the assessment and possible use of nuclear energy for peaceful ends.” -