Four killed in Beirut attack on U.S. embassy car

BEIRUT (AFP) -- Four people were killed in a bomb blast that targeted a U.S. embassy car in a northern suburb of the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, the latest in a string of attacks in the troubled country.

The attack also coincided with a Middle East tour by U.S. President George W. Bush, who was in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday before heading to Egypt.“The bomb was detonated as the U.S. car was driving by along with another vehicle carrying civilians between the Dawra and Qarantina areas,” a senior Lebanese security official said.He said there were no American casualties but that three civilians died in the other vehicle.Lebanese media said one American inside the U.S. car was injured.Local television showed smoke billowing into the skies over the capital, which has been hit by a string of bombings amid a deep and long-running political crisis.