“Bush should be brought to justice”

TEHRAN (Press TV) -- Iran’s prosecutor general calls for trial of Bush and his allies for their threats and psychological warfare against other countries.

Qorbanali Dorri-Najafabadi said that the United States and Bush’s warfare against Iran is not a serious matter since threats and projections have always been Washington’s strategy.He added that the U.S. president intended to bring Iran under question in his Abu Dhabi address in a bid to give the green light to the Zionists to launch incursions into Gaza.Bush has been callous to Iran under the name of democracy and offers negative propaganda and opposition to Iran instead of minding the problems of his own country, Dorri-Najafabadi said.Bush should bear in mind that the Muslim states of the region have been living next to each other peacefully for hundreds of years. The security of the region can only be provided by the people of region, he added.The Iranian prosecutor general underlined that the Muslims will not be deceived by professional criminals. The White House officials must know that they cannot proceed with their conspiracies.