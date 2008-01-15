Erdogan shrugs off U.S. opposition to Iran-Turkey energy deal

ANKARA (IRNA) -- Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan has insisted that his country will go ahead with its energy cooperation with Tehran despite the U.S. opposition.

Speaking to reporters in Spain Monday, Erdogan said, ""Iran and Turkey are two friendly countries and Turkey will continue to import gas from Iran.""When asked that Israel and U.S. oppose Turkey’s gas importation from Iran, Erdogan replied, ""U.S. and Israeli opposition to importing gas from Iran is not important, because they cannot meet Turkey's needs to the energy, and Turkey must fulfill its needs from Iran and Russia.""Turkish prime minister arrived in Madrid on Sunday at the head of a high ranking delegation to attend the first forum of alliance of civilizations and also Turkey's relations with the European Union (EU) and bilateral ties with Spain.