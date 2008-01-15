Bush Mideast tour cannot contain Iran’s spiritual power: speaker

TEHRAN -- Iran’s spiritual power will not be defeated by the U.S., Iranian Majlis Speaker Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel said here on Tuesday.

One of the objectives that U.S. President George W. Bush sought in his visit to the Middle East was to rally friends to confront the Islamic Republic’s “danger”, however, the U.S. president does not notice that the secret behind Iran’s power is its devotion to justice and defense of oppressed people, Haddad-Adel explained.Bush started a Middle East tour on Jan. 9, beginning with Israel, with the goal of convincing Persian Gulf states Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia to support Israel and oppose Iran. He used harsh words against Iran in the UAE so that some countries including Italy and Malaysia reacted to it.Despite the U.S. the Islamic Republic’s power has not been gained through weaponry, he noted.“Iran is popular among oppressed nations because it supports independence of other countries and opposes the U.S. hegemony in the region,” he added